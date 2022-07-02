One star food hygiene rating for Lincoln snack bar
It has been told to improve in several areas
A snack bar in Lincoln has been told to make improvements in several areas after being given a one-star food hygiene rating.
Monks Road Snack Bar, located on 23 Monks Road, was visited by city council inspectors on May 25, 2022 and the rating was recently published on the Food Standards Agency’s website.
The standards found at the time of inspection showed that improvement was necessary in the areas of ‘hygienic food handling’ and the ‘Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building’.
It was also deemed that there was “major improvement necessary” relating to the ‘Management of food safety’.
Monks Road Snack Bar was previously given five-star ratings in June 2016 and September 2018.
The Lincolnite tried to contact the business on numerous occasions throughout the day on Friday, July 1 but the line was continuously engaged.