Appeal: Fail to stop in Welton
Did you see the collision?
We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a fail to stop in Welton, Lincoln.
It’s believed a black or grey 4×4 or SUV vehicle collided with a silver Mini Cooper that was parked along Cliff Road. The incident was reported just after 3pm today.
If you witnessed the collision or have dashcam footage available, please get in touch.
By calling 101 quoting incident 275 of 1st July.
By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 275 of 1st July in the subject line.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.