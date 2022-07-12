Opening date set for new Mexican restaurant in Lincoln’s Cornhill
Serving “real California burritos and tacos”
A company that describes itself as the ‘UK’s largest fast-casual Mexican restaurant brand’ will open in Lincoln’s Cornhill Quarter on Friday, August 12.
Tortilla will open its 52nd restaurant at 1 Exchange Square, which is located between Phase Eight and Everyman Cinema on the corner of the redeveloped Cornhill Quarter.
Tortilla, which was founded in October 2007, serves “real California burritos and tacos” and there will be seating for up to 54 people, across one floor with both inside and outdoor tables.
The new restaurant will create 25-30 new jobs for local people across front-of-house, kitchen, and management roles.
Once open, it will become the first Tortilla restaurant in Greater Lincolnshire and it offers eat-in, takeaway and delivery dependent on location. Details for what will be on offer for Lincoln are being kept under wraps (pun intended) for now.
On its website, Tortilla states: “We’re rolling into Lincoln this August! We’ll be serving the freshest burritos & tacos all washed down with a margarita or two. We can’t wait to meet you.”
Tortilla will be the latest in a long line of businesses to be welcomed with open arms into the Cornhill Quarter, following a multi-million pound redevelopment project to give Sincil Street and surrounding areas “a new lease of life”.
Stores and sites such as Hobbs, Whistles, The Botanist, Trent Galleries and 200 degrees are among those to have opened in the area, with more set to be on their way to Lincoln.