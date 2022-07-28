Opening date set for Tortilla’s MexiCal grill in Lincoln
Less than three weeks to wait!
Mexican grill restaurant Tortilla will open its newest branch in Lincoln’s Cornhill Quarter on Saturday, August 13.
The restaurant is located between Phase Eight and Everyman Cinema on the corner of the redeveloped Cornhill Quarter, serving “real California burritos and tacos”.
An invite only VIP night will be held during the evening August 11 before a free offer for a limited number of customers of a medium or naked burrito on the following day (12pm-1.30pm on Friday, August 12).
The free lunch on August 12 will be on a first come, first served basis and customers may face a wait of up to 30 minutes for their free burrito.
During the first full opening week (Monday, August 15 to Friday, August 19) there will be a 2 for 1 offer on burritos or naked burritos and customers must purchase two mains to redeem the deal.
No advance booking is needed, but customers can sign up here to receive access to the opening offers.
Once open, it will become the first Tortilla restaurant in Greater Lincolnshire.
Tortilla will be the latest in a long line of businesses to be welcomed with open arms into the Cornhill Quarter, following a multi-million pound redevelopment project to give Sincil Street and surrounding areas “a new lease of life”.
Stores and sites such as Hobbs, Whistles, The Botanist, Trent Galleries and 200 degrees have all opened in the area in recent times, with more set to be on their way to Lincoln.