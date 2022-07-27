Over 200 motorists using mobile phone reported for law breach in Lincolnshire

The law on mobile phone use while driving changed this year

The law on mobile phone use while driving changed on 25 March 2022, now making it illegal for a driver to handle their mobile device under any circumstances, on a road or public highway.

This includes taking photographs or recording videos, scrolling through playlists, playing games, changing or checking the phones sat nav, illuminating the screen, checking the time, checking notifications etc.

The only exemptions are to call 999 in an emergency or to make a contactless payment when the vehicle is stationary.

Since the legislation was introduced, a total of 226 mobile phone users have been reported for breaking the law, meaning more than 1,356 points have been handed out.

Research has shown that younger drivers are more likely to be distracted or tempted to use their mobile phone whilst driving. It distracts them and this is mainly how collisions are happening. 42% of 17 to 24-year-old drivers say they make or receive calls on a handheld mobile while driving at least occasionally.

Following the introduction of the new legislation, our Roads Policing Team have sought out those who continue to flout the law and put themselves and others in danger.

PC Tracey Ford, Roads Policing Unit, Lincolnshire Police, said: “Our team are extra vigilant and will take enforcement action against anyone seen using a mobile phone. We know that being distracted by a mobile device in any way whilst driving can lead to serious consequences.

“Anyone caught using their hand-held device while driving could face a fine of up to £1,000 and six points on their licence. Anyone who has been driving for less than two years, could lose their licence after attracting six points.”

The money from fines goes directly to the Home Office.