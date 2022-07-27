‘Village united’ against plans to make caravan park even bigger

‘Not one of the residents’ in a Lincolnshire village want plans for a bigger caravan park to go ahead, it has been claimed.

A previously-approved scheme for 37 caravans in Sutton-on-Sea could be expanded to 54 instead.

The applicant says the previous designs “did not make the best use of the land available”, and the larger plans would boost the local economy.

East Lindsey District Council officers have recommended that the plans are approved at a meeting next week.

However, residents claim that local services are already “stretched to breaking point.”

The site on Trusthorpe Road is next to an existing caravan park, and would also be excavated to create a fishing and wildlife pond.

The application from Lincs Design Consultancy says: “The proposal will increase visitor capacity in the area and as a park will have a strong benefit to the local economy through increased spending in the shops, pubs and restaurant attractions.

“Following the [previous] planning approval, we have taken the opportunity to look at the site in detail given the recent increased demand of such holiday accommodation with a view to utilising more of the site and increasing the number of units whilst maintaining the integrity of the original approved scheme.”

Sixteen objections have been received from residents, as well as Mablethorpe Town Council.

One person living on Trusthorpe Road said: “Not one of the residents want this caravan park. The answer is exactly what it was previously – NO, we do not want the permission to be given.

“This would cause so many concerns for us all in many ways. Why spoil this part of Trusthorpe for yet another park?”

Another resident said that local people have seen “their local amenities stretched beyond breaking point.”

He said: “Without the proper infrastructure to support the local population at this current time it would be unfair to continue to add to the strain.

“We as residents of the local area are all too aware that we live in a tourist driven economy and are all too aware of the seasonal strain that this brings. Please take in to consideration our limited public transport, lack of dentist, no local banks and a strained health care system.”

The application will go before the planning committee on Thursday, August 4.