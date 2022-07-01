Over nine years in jail for Lincoln rapist
He was also sentenced for burglary
A Lincoln man has been jailed for over nine years after being convicted of rape.
Rafal Urbanski, 44, of High Street in Lincoln, was sentenced when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on June 10, 2022.
Urbanski was jailed for nine years and three months for two counts of a rape of a woman. These offences were against one victim and occurred in 2019.
He was also sentenced for separate charges of carrying a bladed article and burglary, with these offences occurring in 2020.
For carrying a bladed article he was sentenced to concurrent imprisonment of three months and the burglary sentencing runs consecutive to this.