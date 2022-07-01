Over nine years in jail for Lincoln rapist

A brand-new exhibition coming to The Collection Museum Microworld: Lincoln, invites you to explore eight digital worlds by moving, dancing, singing, and playing.

Opening on Saturday 9 July 2022, the immersive exhibition Microworld: Lincoln, is suitable for all ages. Made up of eight digital worlds – or ‘ecosystems’ – this artwork is filled with amazing colours, patterns, shapes, and artificial creatures that you can design and interact with.

This exhibition offers something for everyone; kids can explore the digital worlds with energetic interactions such as dancing, jumping, and singing. Families are invited to work together to engage with Microworld and create their own micro-stories. Programmers and creative coding experts can investigate the interacting algorithms and set the audience additional challenges.

In Microworld: Lincoln everyone becomes a digital artist, with the ability to add their own ideas and creatures using smartphones or tablets provided in the gallery.

Jenny Gleadell, exhibitions officer at The Collection Museum, said:

“This isn’t really like anything we’ve had in the gallery before. It will be fun and colourful, totally interactive and immersive, and completely unique for each person.

“We were able to preview some of the themes and ideas around the exhibition at the Lincolnshire Show last week, and there was a real buzz of excitement amongst visitors about seeing it for themselves when it opens. I’m looking forward to people’s reactions!”

An exciting programme of events and talks will invite visitors to enjoy this world-famous artwork in a variety of ways. Three, monthly, late-night openings will bring the perfect summer social to the museum, promising something for everyone to enjoy. A very special hybrid event will take place in the gallery, where the visitors will be able to virtually meet Microworld: Lincoln artists Genetic Moo.

Those who are looking for a more relaxed experience of this popular exhibition will be able visit our ‘Chilled Out’ sessions on Wednesday mornings from 9am to 10am.

Tickets are on sale now to experience this immersive exhibition, priced at only £3.

Find out more about the upcoming exhibition and events by visiting www.thecollectionmuseum.com, or by following The Collection Museum on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.