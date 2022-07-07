Police crackdown on violence and drugs in Skegness
The force has launched Operation California
Operation California is being launched today in Skegness as part of our force’s aim to prevent violence, anti-social behaviour and to tackle drugs.
The multiagency operation will see our officers and other agencies including East Lindsey District Council carry out engagement in clubs and pubs across Skegness, Ingoldmells & Mablethorpe. They will use an optimiser’ – a tool to detect any residue of drugs on people and surfaces.
Coast Inspector Jacky Evans said: “This operation has had great support in previous years from licensed premises and the public. We would like to thank everyone for their continued support.
“Operation California is a multi-agency preventative operation designed to ensure that the Coast area is a safe place to live, work and visit.
“We have a particular focus on making the Coast area inhospitable for drug dealers and users but we also target a full spectrum of offences, such as violent crime and ASB as well as lower level offences of littering and public urination and begging.”
“By working with our partners, we can ensure that people who need treatment for substance misuse issues can be directed towards the appropriate services”
“We work with our partners to ensure that everyone can enjoy our coastal resorts without being caught up in or witnessing criminal offences. Lincolnshire is a very safe county and we want to keep it that way.”