Police hunt for man with links to Gainsborough over robbery investigation

We appealing to the public for help in finding 23-year-old Declan Mulholland who was released from prison on licence. During this time, we have cause to investigate a robbery allegation and we need to speak to him regarding this matter. He has also been recalled to prison.

He has links to the Gainsborough area, and we are urging anyone who knows him, or may have seen him, to please contact us.

You can call us on 101 quoting ‘Incident 48 of 24 July’.

You can email: [email protected] adding ‘Incident 48 of 24 July’ in the subject line.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or you can give information anonymously online