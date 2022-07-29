Handmade Burger Co closes Lincoln site again – a year after takeover

It was taken over by an ex-employee last year

Handmade Burger Co has “regretfully” closed its doors in Lincoln for the second time — less than a year on from a takeover by a former employee.

The burger restaurant chain has had a turbulent time in Lincoln, as the company fell into administration in January 2020 and was forced to close 18 branches across the UK, including the one at Brayford Wharf North in Lincoln.

There was promise of new hope for the Lincoln site, however, when a consultancy firm led by former general manager at Handmade Burger Co, Adam Hewitt, announced he would be saving the company with a takeover.

It reopened in September 2021 with a few adaptations, but it was still similar to the Handmade Burger Co that the people of Lincoln had grown familiar with.

The rebirth lasted just 10 months, however, with the restaurant announcing a permanent closure on Wednesday, July 27, though there is no sign on the window or door of the Lincoln site.

A statement posted to social media by Handmade Burger Co Lincoln said: “Regretfully, Handmade Burger Co Lincoln has now closed for business.

“We would like to thank our guests and our team for their loyalty and support, and wish you all the best.”