Police investigate bike thefts at Lincolnshire school
Police believe the pictured man can help them
We are appealing for help to identify a male who may be able to help with our enquiries into two bike thefts from The Deepings School, Park Lane, Deeping St James (near Peterborough).
We received a report on Wednesday, 6 July to say that at approximately 10.10am someone had walked through a school gate at The Deepings School and entered the bike park area.
The suspect took a bike and cycled off in the direction of Frognall. He returned a few minutes later and took a second bike.
We have reviewed CCTV footage and would like to speak to a member of the public seen in The Deepngs School area, who we believe can help us with our investigation.
He is described as a young, white male of slim build who is clean shaven. On the morning of Wednesday, 6 July he was wearing a grey Under Armour baseball cap, a dark fleece and shorts.
If you think that you recognise this male, please let us know by either:
- Calling 101 and quoting Incident 282 of 6 July
- Emailing [email protected] and including ‘Incident 282 of 6 July’ in the subject line
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or you can give information anonymously online