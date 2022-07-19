Suspected agricultural chemical explosion near Gainsborough
UPDATE 3.59PM: We can confirm that all road closures and precautionary measures have now been lifted. Emergency services remain at the scene conducting lines of enquiry.
Officers and emergency services are currently in attendance at a premises on Kirton Road, Gainsborough following reports of a suspected agricultural chemical explosion at 1:30pm today, Tuesday 19 July.
As a precautionary measure, residents in neighbouring villages are advised to keep all windows and doors closed whilst the incident is ongoing and is brought to a safe conclusion.
Please avoid the area where possible.