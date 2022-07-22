Police investigate ‘Playstation 5 fraud’ in Deeping St Nicholas
Police would like to speak to the pictured man
We would like to speak to the man pictured in relation to a fraud which occurred in Deeping St Nicholas on Harrow Road.
A Playstation 5 had been offered for sale on a social network site which the suspect had agreed to purchase, agreeing to collect and pay via bank transfer. The victim was shown what appeared to be a payment confirmation screen on the suspect’s phone showing the victim’s banking details.
The PlayStation was taken but the seller later found that no transfer has been made.
If you can identify the man in the picture, or you have any information to assist our appeal, please contact us in one of the following ways:
- By calling 101 quoting incident 387 of 30 June.
- By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 387 of 30 June in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.