Police issue security advice after burglaries at Lincolnshire new builds

We are encouraging property developers to make sure homes are secure after seven burglaries from new builds in recent weeks.

Four homes were broken into between the 11th June and 23rd June in Waddington, Sturton by Stow and Saxilby.

And from the 23rd June to 17th July we’ve seen a further three burglaries in Gainsborough, Market Rasen and Sleaford.

Copper piping, electrical wiring, windows, boilers, and water tanks are just some of the items stolen by criminals.

We often see heavy plant and machinery left on sites, which then go on to be used in other crimes.

Please take appropriate security measures to ensure your property and machinery are protected.

At building sites consider the perimeter security of the site and wherever possible erect solid fencing and gates, particularly in areas where machinery and high value goods are stored. Gates need to be well secured with solid deep drop bolts set into concrete.

Have good quality notifying, motion activated CCTV to advise if there are intruders on site. If possible, siting cameras at points where notification is provided early before vehicles or items are put at risk. Audio challenge through the cameras can be invaluable and something which can act as a great deterrent.

Have good security on any container storage – if there is power then look into an alarm system with “master blaster” type siren. There are battery operated notifying CCTV systems on the market.

Fit trackers to vehicles and wherever possible park in a secure area, preferably covered by CCTV. Whilst time consuming, consider blocking desirable plants with careful parking of vehicles out of hours.

If necessary, consider manned guarding for the site – this may only be necessary at certain times of the build, but if it is a large development then may be required for longer.

Secured by Design can be achieved for the development. More information is available on securedbydesign.com

If more information is required on security, please contact the Crime Reduction Tactical Advisor who would be happy to visit or for SBD the Designing Out Crime Officer (DOCO).

If you think you’ve seen anything suspicious in your neighbourhood and fear it may be linked to burglaries in your area, call 101.

Alternatively, you can email [email protected] or, if you wish to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. You can also give information anonymously online.