Rugby League: Tough battle in Yorkshire for Hykeham

Hykeham’s second ever rugby league match
Hykeham try scorer Rob Booth preparing to offload the ball. | Photo: Adam Bird

Hykeham’s new rugby league team continued its development with a 32-12 defeat away at Bentley in the Lincolnshire club’s second ever match.

Bentley’s second team play in the Yorkshire Men’s League and were always going to provide tough opposition for Hykeham, but the visitors held their own for much of the game.

Hykeham gave rugby league debuts to Ryan Carr, Callum Williams, Mark Munton, Tom Cunnington, Ryan Huckstep, and Andrew McClelland.

Andrew McClelland in action on his debut for Hykeham Rugby League. | Photo: Adam Bird

Hykeham’s Craig Irwin running at the Bentley defence. | Photo: Adam Bird

Hykeham controlled the first 20 minutes of the match and opened the scoring after one set took them beyond the halfway line. Carr then spun out of a tackle and went over for a try, which Rob Booth converted.

Bentley’s experience then started to show and a few defensive gaps opened up and led to tries for the hosts who built up a 22-6 first-half lead.

Hykeham lost winger William Bullock to injury, but forward Ben Thomas deputised well in his place. Ryan Huckstep also came off the bench for his first ever game of rugby league and really grew into the match after a nervous start.

Prop Tommy Jarvis crashing into Bentley’s strong defence. | Photo: Adam Bird

Hykeham’s Tom Cunnington and Tommy Jarvis lining up at mark. | Photo: Adam Bird

Bentley dominated the start of the second half as Hykeham looked disjointed and the hosts added a further two tries.

As the match wore on, Hykeham got a second wind and their bravery and endeavour showed.

The visitors reduced the deficit after an excellent dummy run by Tommy Jarvis pulled in the defence. Booth then broke through several strong tacklers to power his way over for a try which he also converted.

Andrew McClelland and Rob Booth after the latter scored a try for Hykeham. | Photo: Adam Bird

Hykeham’s Lucas Baker getting stopped in his tracks against Bentley. | Photo: Adam Bird

Club Chair Tommy Jarvis said: “Ours was the last score of the game and showed how well we’re developing in terms of organisation under pressure and fitness too.

“We’re going to continue to build and improve into next season with a full complement of fixtures.

“If anyone wants to be part of that journey I’d encourage that you drop us a message and come and join in.”

Craig Irwin and Andrew McClelland combining to tackle a Bentley player. | Photo: Adam Bird

Team Manager James Husband said: “It was a solid effort from the lads and thanks to Bentley for hosting us.

“It was good to see some new faces and I can’t wait to see what next season brings.”