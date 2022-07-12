Security upgrade at newly renovated Lincolnshire village hall

The grant will help towards new alarm costs

A newly renovated village hall will benefit from a security upgrade thanks to a grant through South Kesteven District Council.

Councillor Penny Robins has awarded £300 of her Ward Member Grant to the refurbished Careby, Aunby and Holywell Village Hall to help meet the £740 cost of a new intruder alarm.

The hall is open again to villagers and visitors after it was closed over 60 years ago. A community project to restore it to full use began in July 2018 and was recently completed.

Cllr Robins, Glen Ward, said: “The vision of our local community was to breathe life into the hall and bring it back into full use. The project came to fruition with an opening party last month.

“Their hard work began with basic tasks to remove the overgrown ivy and make the windows watertight, and volunteers have been involved in a full refurbishment.

“I am pleased to have been able to assist with the installation of intruder alarm to keep the building secure for the community.

“The hall has proved to be a real benefit, particularly during the pandemic, and provided a focus for everyone working on the renovations.”

After making great headway in the early stages of the project, the charity was handed £38,500 from the National Lottery to pay for the remainder of the project. This paid for internal work including insulation, rewiring, replacing panelling, painting, polishing floors and installing disabled toilets and ramps.

Chair of the trustees Barbara Cooper said: “Our aim was to create a venue for parties, community events and meetings. The project is complete and the work of promoting and publicising has now begun.

“At the outset in 2018 over 60 people attended a Christmas party and already there has been a lot of interest shown by local villagers or various gatherings.

“Bookings are already being taken for film nights, rugby meets and fitness classes. If anyone would like to hire the hall for a party, event or class they should get in touch at [email protected] or [email protected]”