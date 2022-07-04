Serious collison on the A52 at Ingoldmells

A man who admitted two assaults after police were called to a home in Grantham has today (Monday) appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.

Mark Hough, 55, was arrested after offficers were deployed to an incident involving three people at a property on Manchester Way, Grantham, at 9.51pm on Wednesday, October 27, last year.

Lincolnshire Police said a woman in her 50s was seriously injured after suffering a puncture wound and a man in his 20s suffered minor burn injuries.

Hough, formerly of Manchester Way, Grantham, later appeared at Lincoln Crown Court and denied a charge of attempting to murder Alison Worley 27 October 27, 2021.

He also pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault occassioning actual bodily harm to his son, Joshua Hough, on the same date.

However at a further hearing Hough pleaded guilty to an offence of wounding Alison Worley with intent to cause her grievous bodily harm.

He also admitted a second charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm to Joshua Hough.

Sentence was adjourned for the preparation of psychiatric and pre-sentence reports on Hough.

Judge Simon Hirst also asked for an up to date medical report on the injuries sustained by Hough’s two victims and for a further victim impact statement from Alison Worley.

Leanne Summers, prosecuting, told the hearing: “Having spoken to Alison Worley I understand the injury to her left arm means that she still can not drive or work, and she is still receiving medical treatment.”

John McNally, defending Hough, told the court he had a difficult relationship with his son but he did not claim that his actions were in self defence.

Judge Hirst remanded Hough back into custody until July 14 when he will be sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court.