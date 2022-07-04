Serious RTC on the A15, Waddington

We are investigating a road traffic collision which happened just after 5pm today.

The crash happened on the A15 just south of Waddington and involved a black Peugeot 208 that collided with a tree. The driver of the car, a 56-year-old male, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The A15 was closed just before 6pm and is likely to remain closed for some time.

We are particularly keen to hear from those who were driving along the A15 this afternoon between 4pm and 5:10pm and may have captured dashcam footage of the road during the collision.

If you have dashcam footage or any other information that will assist in our enquiries, there are a number of ways you can get in touch.