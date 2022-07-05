Speed limit reduced on winding fatal crash site

Councillors feel more needs to be done

A dangerous route along the A16 will see its speed limit reduced, but councillors want more to be done to improve safety.

Lincolnshire County Council’s Planning and Regulation Committee voted in favour of taking the speed limit on the A16 and Muckton Road from 40mph to 30mph.

It follows a collision between a motorbike and Ford Kruga in March where, sadly, the motorcyclist – a 52-year-old woman – was killed.

Louth Wolds Councillor Hugo Marfleet told councilors there was a “very bad camber” in the road through the village which “basically flips vehicles one way then the other”.

He said there had been numerous accidents along the road, including a number of lorries which had overturned spilling their produce.

“The village itself is constantly under pressure with speeding vehicles,” he said.

However, he added that residents also wanted more action and speed limits on the road from Burwell to Muckton, which he said was “very narrow”.

“If anything happens on that road, all the traffic gets diverted through there and people come off that a bit fast”.

He asked for new signage to be installed to try to warn people of the dangers.

Committee Chairman Councillor Ian Fleetwood was familiar with the road.

“It is fairly fast and there are one or two little surprises there,” he said.

Councillor Tom Ashton said he endorsed the comments around the south of the village needing more needed doing.

“Going from 60-30mph with such a short stretch before that junction – I genuinely don’t like speed limits that drop by 30mph in one go.”

He called for the area to be looked at again “with considerable urgency”.

A report before councillors said the limit had been in place for “many years” and would have resulted from a speed survey.

A new test measured the mean speed at 35mph, within 3mph of the level required to justify a 30mph speed limit.

The Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership has also requested an assessment of the A16 to the north of Burwell to see if a reduction from the national speed limit may be used there.