Step inside charming £1.5m Georgian stone property on Lincolnshire border

Refurbished Grade II building turned six-bedroom super home

A beautiful Grade II listed building converted into a luxury home on the outskirts of Lincolnshire has been listed on the market for just over £1.5 million.

The property, located in Cambridgeshire village Peakirk, not far from Market Deeping and Crowland, and just 10 miles away from Stamford at the south of Lincolnshire, comes with six bedrooms spread across three floors.

It is a Grade II listed Georgian stone building that has been refurbished as a modern living home, marketed by estate agents Fine & Country at a guide price of £1,550,000. View the full listing here.

A guarantee of safety and privacy with an electric gate entrance point. | Photo: Fine & Country

As well as the bedrooms you get an orangery, study area, family rooms and a walled courtyard with potential for a swimming pool, subject to planning.

The secluded property is accessed by an electric gated entrance and large gravel driveway, with ample space for several cars to park on.

West facing landscaped garden area with extensive terracing for those summer evenings. | Photo: Fine & Country

This is how it looks inside:

Kitchen diner comes with integrated appliances and original features. | Photo: Fine & Country

A cosy living area with an open fireplace. | Photo: Fine & Country

The home “retains all the grandeur” of the building’s Grade II listed past. | Photo: Fine & Country

High-beamed ceilings in this majestic property. | Photo: Fine & Country

The listing says it benefits from “quality fixtures and fittings” throughout. | Photo: Fine & Country

There are a total of six bedrooms spread across three floors. | Photo: Fine & Country

Incredible designs in the house’s three bathrooms. | Photo: Fine & Country

Modernity and heritage in equal measure. | Photo: Fine & Country

A conservatory that overlooks beautiful gardens. | Photo: Fine & Country

Secluded garden space in a sun trap location. | Photo: Fine & Country