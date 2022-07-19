Step inside charming £1.5m Georgian stone property on Lincolnshire border
Refurbished Grade II building turned six-bedroom super home
A beautiful Grade II listed building converted into a luxury home on the outskirts of Lincolnshire has been listed on the market for just over £1.5 million.
The property, located in Cambridgeshire village Peakirk, not far from Market Deeping and Crowland, and just 10 miles away from Stamford at the south of Lincolnshire, comes with six bedrooms spread across three floors.
It is a Grade II listed Georgian stone building that has been refurbished as a modern living home, marketed by estate agents Fine & Country at a guide price of £1,550,000. View the full listing here.
As well as the bedrooms you get an orangery, study area, family rooms and a walled courtyard with potential for a swimming pool, subject to planning.
The secluded property is accessed by an electric gated entrance and large gravel driveway, with ample space for several cars to park on.
This is how it looks inside: