Teen, 15, missing from Gainsborough
She is believed to be in the Lincoln area
We are appealing for help from the public to find 15-year-old Alessia who is missing from the Gainsborough area.
She was last seen in the town at 2.15pm yesterday (7 July).
She is described as white, 5ft 3 inches tall, and has tanned skin, dark shoulder length hair which is usually in a high bun. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and blue crop top.
She is believed to be in the Lincoln area. She may have reached out to friends who might know where she is.
We know that the picture quality isn’t high quality, but it is the only image we have to share at this time, and we hope it will help our appeal.
We would appeal for anyone who sees Alessia, or has any information about her whereabouts, to contact us as soon as possible on 101 quoting incident number 311 of 8 July.