Teen boy and woman arrested over Lincolnshire burglaries

The two incidents are not linked, police said

Two people have been arrested in connection with two separate burglaries in the east of the county.

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested and charged following a burglary at an address in Morris Gardens, Skegness, on 7 July.

We received a report that a youth had entered a property and stolen a Vauxhall Corsa.

A swift joint response from our officers and CID led to an arrest, charge and remand within 10 hours.

He was charged with burglary, driving a car without a licence, taking a car without consent, and driving a car without insurance. He will appear at court at a later date.

A 38-year-old woman has been arrested following a separate burglary at a property in Sandringham Drive in Louth.

The victim, an elderly woman, woke in the early hours of the morning of 8 July to find someone in her house. The suspect left the house with a laptop, phone, alcohol, a Nissan Qashqai car, and other items.

The incident was called in at 2.06am. An off-duty officer heard the call and spotted the stolen car in a nearby street. Officers were deployed and arrested her on suspicion of burglary. She remains in custody and will be questioned in due course.

These two incidents are not linked.

To report a non-urgent crime, please call 101. For a crime in action, please call 999.