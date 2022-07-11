Teen arrested as police investigate Holbeach hate crime
Arrested on suspicion of assault and sexual touching
Update 11 July
We arrested a 16-year-old male on suspicion of assault and sexual touching on Friday (8 July) . He has since been released on police bail while enquiries are ongoing.
We are still appealing for witnesses and any other information that can help in our investigation.
Original release
We are investigating a hate crime incident in Holbeach.
At around 7 pm on Tuesday (5 July) a male was assaulted by a group of males at Carter’s Park.
The victim, a man in his 20s with learning disabilities, sustained injuries including bruises to his neck and arms, loosened teeth, and a split lip. He was taken to hospital.
It was reported that the male was also sexually assaulted during the incident. The group of males allegedly took their trousers off and rubbed their bottoms on the victim.
There will be increased patrols in the area over the next couple of days as officers progress enquiries into the incident. We are also appealing for witnesses and any other information that can help in our investigation.
If you can help, please get in touch.
- By calling 101 quoting incident 273 of 6 July.
- By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 273 of 6 July in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.