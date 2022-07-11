Queen’s Baton relay passes through Lincoln ahead of Commonwealth Games

The 16th official Queen’s Baton Relay arrived in Lincoln over the weekend – as part of the countdown to this summer’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

In anticipation of one of the world’s biggest sporting spectacles taking place in England this year, the Queen’s Baton Relay – which brings together communities for the build-up of each Commonwealth Games

The baton travels the four corners of England across a total of 29 days, and will arrive in Birmingham for the start of the Games on July 28. It was to be Lincoln’s turn to host the baton on Sunday, June 10.

The intention of the baton relay is to allow communities to build excitement for the Commonwealth Games, an 11-day event which sees over 5,000 athletes compete in more than 15 different sports.

A series of events and activities were scheduled for the arrival of the baton runners, including a trip to the 3G community pitch at Lincoln City’s LNER Stadium and a visit from the Right Worshipful, the Mayor of Lincoln, Cllr Rosanne Kirk at the Stonebow.

It was carried through key areas of the city such as Steep Hill, the Cathedral Quarter, the International Bomber Command Centre and Lincoln High Street as hundreds attended to see the uniquely-designed baton first hand.

After going through Lincoln, the baton headed towards Skegness, Boston and Grantham on Monday, July 11 and will culminate in a Birmingham appearance at the Opening Ceremony of the Commonwealth Games.

See more photos from the baton relay in Lincoln: