Teens arrested after fire at old sweet factory in Skegness
The police investigation is ongoing
Two boys, aged 15 and 16, have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage following a fire in Skegness.
Our force control room received a report of a fire at the old sweet factory in Heather Road, Skegness, on the evening of 1 July.
Following inquiries two youths were arrested and have since been released under investigation.
Our investigations are ongoing, and we would encourage anyone with any information to contact us.
Anyone with any information can call us on 101, incident 537 0f July 1.