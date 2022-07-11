Call for scrutiny of council leader as critical report finally released

A councillor has called for South Kesteven’s leader to face greater scrutiny after the release of a long-awaited report.

An independent review found that there wasn’t regular scrutiny of leader Councillor Kelham Cooke, and some councillors didn’t read documents before meetings.

The report was commissioned by the council itself at a cost of £5,000, but had been kept under wraps for nearly a year, prompting opposition councillors to demand its release.

The final document, which was produced by an independent auditor from the Centre for Governance and Scrutiny, said there was “clear commitment to scrutiny” at the council but highlighted some gaps.

It recommended that there be more frequent challenges to the leader at committees, and that the number of committees be reduced.

South Kesteven District Council said an action plan will be produced soon to address the recommendations — despite almost a year after receiving the report.

Since middle of last year, I have been asking @southkesteven to release the 'Review of Scrutiny' report commissioned from @CfGScrutiny. Today, the Tories finally allowed it to be published. It seems clear why they wanted it kept quiet. @DanielJainesLDR https://t.co/fc5E2kwHgr pic.twitter.com/QzpUGurjAe — Ashley Baxter (@DeepingDo) July 8, 2022

Independent Councillor Ashley Baxter claimed the release proved that the ruling Conservative group weren’t holding their leaders to account.

“This report makes uncomfortable reading for Conservatives, which may be why it’s taken a year for it to be released. It has taken constant lobbying by myself and others to bring it into the public domain,” he said.

“It highlights how the leader and deputy leader don’t face scrutiny. Many items don’t fall under the remit of the committees, meaning the leader can make decisions without challenge.

“Conservatives are afraid of asking questions of the administration or they will be sent to the back benches and lose their position.

“If they seriously wanted to hold the council accountable, we wouldn’t have set up and then shut down a £3.5 million company in InvestSK, or created a company that failed to deliver in Gravitas.

“We can see from the recent changes to the constitution that Conservatives are still trying to make it harder for councillors and members of the public to ask questions in committees. Whenever that happens, it’s an attack of democracy.”

The report, which was originally received in August 2021, said the leader was “keen to rectify” to lack of scrutiny.

However, Councillor Baxter says he hasn’t noticed any improvement a year on, and doesn’t expect to.

The report also made recommendations to create a “politically neutral” environment in committees, with the best person being elected the chair rather than political appointees.

Most councillors were eager to engage but some “do not prepare sufficiently for scrutiny meetings, leading to the presentation of officer reports that should have been read in advance and missed opportunity for insightful questioning.”

The council said it was delayed while a comprehensive action plan was drawn up, which has yet to be disclosed.

The CFGC’s report is available online to read.

South Kesteven District Council has declined to comment.