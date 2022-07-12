Two arrested after child, 1, falls from window in Lincoln
She has been discharged from hospital
A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of child neglect after a one-year-old girl fell from a first-floor window in Lincoln.
Lincolnshire Police attended a property on Lincoln Avenue during the afternoon of July 11 after reports of the girl’s fall.
Police said the child was conscious and breathing and taken to hospital, where she was later discharged with no serious concerns for her health.
Police cordoned off the road while carrying out enquiries and the child was taken to hospital by ambulance.
The man and woman were seen being taken away in separate police vans, while three other children were spotted at the scene.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “The child was conscious and breathing and taken to hospital, where she was later discharged with no serious concerns for her health.
“We have arrested a 44-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman on suspicion of child neglect. Both individuals have been released on bail.
“We would ask people not to speculate on the circumstances of this case as we continue our investigation. We will issue a further update when we have one.”