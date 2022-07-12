Mountain of rubbish blocks Lincoln road after bin lorry debacle

A fire on board the lorry caused it to dump its collection

People in the Swanpool area of Lincoln are having a bit of a rubbish day, after a bin lorry shed its load into the middle of a street.

A fire at the rear of the lorry caused the vehicle to dump its collection on Westwood Drive at around 9.30am on July 12, drawing firefighters to the scene.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said: “Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue attended a small fire at the rear of a bin lorry at 0930hrs this morning on Westwood Drive. Lincoln South appliance attended.”

The waste caused some disruption for much of the morning, and remained for some time after the bin lorry and fire and rescue crews moved on.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue and City of Lincoln Council have been contacted.