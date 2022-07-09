Witness appeal after fatal collision on A52 at Ingoldmells
The 76-year-old man injured in this incident sadly passed away
Update, 9 July: The 76-year-old man injured in this incident sadly passed away on 7 July. We are now investigating this as a fatal collision and refreshing our appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage.
If you can assist with the investigation, we urge you to get in touch using the reference number and contact details below.
Original appeal, 4 July: We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a serious collision in Ingoldmells.
Just after 12.30pm on Saturday (2 July), we received reports of a collision involving a silver Vauxhall Vivaro and a 76-year-old male pedestrian on Hurdman Way.
The male pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The A52 at Ingoldmells was closed to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.
If you witnessed the collision or have dashcam footage available, please get in touch.
- By calling 101 quoting incident 209 of 2 July.
- By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 209 of 2 July in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.