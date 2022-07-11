Woman’s death in Waddingham not suspicious, police said

Update 12.42pm, 11 July:

We can now confirm that we are not treating the death of a 62-year-old woman as suspicious following a post mortem examination.

A file is being prepared for the coroner.

Original release 7 July:

We are investigating an unexplained death in the Waddingham area of Gainsborough.

Emergency services were called to a house in Clay Lane, Waddingham just before 6:30pm on Thursday (30 June) following reports of a female being injured in the property.

Upon arrival, a woman believed to be in her 60s, was found injured and confirmed deceased at the property. Her death is currently being treated as unexplained and investigations are ongoing. No arrests have been made.