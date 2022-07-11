Adorable! Ed Shearan and Justin Biebaa join Rand Farm Park
From top of the charts to top of our hearts
Rand Farm Park has welcomed two new impossibly cute sheep to its growing list of animals – giving them the apt names Justin Biebaa and Ed Shearan.
The two Black Nose Swiss Valais Rams arrived at Rand Farm Park near Lincoln on Friday, July 8 – and they are sure to be popular among those who visit!
Named after Grammy winning megastars Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran, with sheep-based puns as a twist of course, the pair join a wide variety of animals at Rand Farm, including horses, goats, alpacas and pigs.
Let’s just hope they don’t have any Bad Habits that could land them in trouble, or leave staff at the park asking Where Are Ewe Now.