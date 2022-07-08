Your guide to the Woodhall Spa 1940s weekend
All set for a sunny weekend
The annual Woodhall Spa 1940s Festival takes place this weekend to celebrate life on the Home Front with a variety of themed events across the village.
The 2022 festival, which is run by a volunteer team of local residents, will take place on Saturday and Sunday, July 9 and 10 and entrance to the event is free.
Although entry to the main event and a lot of the entertainment and displays will be free, there are various ticketed concerts and dances that do incur a cost – see more information here.
There is also a charge for the Park & Ride service, which is priced at £15 a car when booked in advance or £20 cash per car for anyone paying on the day – see more information on the event’s Park & Ride here.
Among the highlights at the festival will be flypasts from The Royal Air Force Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF), including a Lancaster, Spitfire and Hurricane – see more information here.
A range of vintage vehicles will be on display at the festival, while there will also be living history groups in various areas of the village.
There will be numerous road closures and traffic management measures put in place over the festival weekend – see more information here.
There will also be a Festival market and charity stands, including at Jubilee Park, and people can bring dogs but their pets are not permitted on the ‘Park and Ride’ buses.
It is expected to be a sunny weekend, with temperatures reaching as high as 25°C in the picturesque Lincolnshire village.