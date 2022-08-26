A151 Dozens Bank in Pinchbeck – road open Saturday and across Bank Holiday
Planned resurfacing work has been put on hold
Specialist contractor issues mean surfacing work is postponed.
Planned resurfacing work at the A151 Dozens Bank, Pinchbeck, have had to be put on hold after specialist contractor issues. As a result, there is going to be a slight a delay to the original dates planned.
This means that the road will now be open on Saturday, August 27 instead of closed for re-surfacing work crews as planned. The road will also remain open on Tuesday, August 30 where it previously was also planned for closure.
Those original planned works will now be rescheduled for the near future. As soon as a date is secured for each part, an announcement will be made to inform all effected.