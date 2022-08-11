A52 near Grantham closed due to lorry fire

The A52 was closed in both directions between the A1 near Grantham and the A46 near Bingham after an HGV fire.

Fire and rescue crews attended and extinguished the fire, before recovery arrived at the scene.

A diversion route has been put in place.

No injuries have been reported at the time of writing.

The #A52 is closed in both direction between the A1 (Grantham) and the A46 (Bingham) following a HGV fire. There are currently delays of 10 minutes above normal journey times. For more information please follow this link: https://t.co/RAvRVC5VCB pic.twitter.com/AJxFC7KEND — National Highways: East Midlands (@HighwaysEMIDS) August 11, 2022

See the latest information on this incident here.