24 mins ago

A52 near Grantham closed due to lorry fire

A diversion route was put in place
Police attended the scene. | Photo: R. S. Mortiss

The A52 was closed in both directions between the A1 near Grantham and the A46 near Bingham after an HGV fire.

Fire and rescue crews attended and extinguished the fire, before recovery arrived at the scene.

A diversion route has been put in place.

No injuries have been reported at the time of writing.

