Severe delays after A46 Lincoln Bypass incident

The road was closed in both directions

A section of the A46 Lincoln Bypass was closed in both directions due to a police incident, causing significant delays in the north of the city.

The incident was reported just after 6.30am on Thursday, August 11

The road was closed between A57 Saxilby Road (Carholme Roundabout) and the A15 (Riseholme Roundabout).

Lincolnshire Police’s Rural Crime Action Team posted on social media just after 8am that the road would open again soon.

The force has not yet confirmed details of the nature of the incident, and it is not yet known if anyone has been hurt.

Police crews were seen on the Burton Road bridge, and remain there at the time of writing.

Traffic sensors show long queues either side of the closure, as well as routes through the city and out to the A57 Burton Waters.

Burton Road and the A46 between Carholme Road and the A15 are now open. Thanks for everyone's patience and understanding while our officers dealt with an incident on the bridge. We're pleased to update everyone is safe. pic.twitter.com/rR3GG7U5vV — Lincolnshire Police (@LincsPolice) August 11, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is available.