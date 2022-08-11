27 mins ago

Severe delays after A46 Lincoln Bypass incident

The road was closed in both directions
Police were seen on the Burton Road bridge | Photo: The Lincolnite

A section of the A46 Lincoln Bypass was closed in both directions due to a police incident, causing significant delays in the north of the city.

The incident was reported just after 6.30am on Thursday, August 11

The road was closed between A57 Saxilby Road (Carholme Roundabout) and the A15 (Riseholme Roundabout).

Lincolnshire Police’s Rural Crime Action Team posted on social media just after 8am that the road would open again soon.

The force has not yet confirmed details of the nature of the incident, and it is not yet known if anyone has been hurt.

Police crews were seen on the Burton Road bridge, and remain there at the time of writing.

The road was closed in both directions. The view form the Burton Road Bridge | Photo: The Lincolnite

Traffic sensors show long queues either side of the closure, as well as routes through the city and out to the A57 Burton Waters.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is available.