Boston fatal stabbing case adjourned for further hearing in September

A picket line outside a BT call centre in Lincoln has entered its second day of protest, as trade unions continue a pay dispute with communications bosses.

Call centre workers, engineers and more form part of a Communication Workers Union strike against BT and Openreach, arguing that a proposed £1,500 pay rise is not sufficient for staff during the current cost of living crisis.

The CWU say this increase would actually translate to a real-terms wage cut due to soaring inflation, and the union is urging company bosses to “rejoin the discussion table” for what they deem a fairer settlement.

Over 400 picket lines have been set up across the country, with the vast majority of the CWU’s 40,000 members taking part in strike action, which began on Friday, July 29.

The picket lines have taken on somewhat of a dual purpose, as well, with workers taking part setting up food collection points at their relevant protests to donate to local food banks.

This comes after it is claimed by protestors that food banks have had to be set up directly for BT workers that cannot afford to feed their families, something which is ‘inexcusable’ according to those on the Lincoln picket line.

The necessity of food banks for people working within BT is made to feel extra sour when considering the company’s announced profits of £1.3 billion last year.

Roughly £700 million was paid out to shareholders by BT in 2021, while CEO Philip Jansen received a 32% pay rise and will now earn £3.5 million a year.

Jonathan Bellshaw, who has been a part of the Communications Workers Union for 17 years, told The Lincolnite: “We are fed up of the fat cats creating too much wealth at the top and leaving us to struggle.

“All you need to do is look at rising utility bills across the board, not just at companies like BT, profits are rising everywhere for chief executives and the public are fed up with it.

“Rising inflation is not the fault of the workers, a rise in the use of food banks is not the fault of the workers, it is down to big corporations and the government, yet they always blame us.”

A BT Group spokesperson said: “At the start of this year, we were in exhaustive discussions with the CWU that lasted for two months, trying hard to reach an agreement on pay.

“When it became clear that we were not going to reach an accord, we took the decision to go ahead with awarding our team member and frontline colleagues the highest pay award in more than 20 years, effective 1st April.

“We have confirmed to the CWU that we won’t be re-opening the 2022 pay review, having already made the best award we could.

“We’re balancing the complex and competing demands of our stakeholders and that includes making once-in-a-generation investments to upgrade the country’s broadband and mobile networks, vital for the UK economy and for BT Group’s future – including our people.

“While we respect the choice of our colleagues who are CWU members to strike, we will work to minimise any disruption and keep our customers and the country connected.

“We have tried and tested processes for large scale colleague absences to minimise any disruption for our customers and these were proved during the pandemic.”

Public support for picket lines across all sectors of the national workforce appears to be rising, with many rallying behind the RMT during their recent rail disputes and train strikes which affected Lincoln to the point of closing the station on Wednesday, July 27.

The same can be said for the CWU, according to Jonathan, who said the backing of the public for these picket lines has been “rock solid.”

He added: “The public have been rock solid, we’ve had plenty of horn honking and clapping from passers-by. I think there’s been a great showing of solidarity and collectivism, which is what we are all about.

“The public realise a shift is needed and things cannot continue the way they are. We cannot live in a society where children and working people are forced to eat out of food banks, it’s a damning indictment of our government and wider society.

“Look at the candidates for Conservative leader, arguing amongst themselves over who is to blame for the shortcomings of the nation that they have been in charge of for so long.”