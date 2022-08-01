Boston fatal stabbing case adjourned for further hearing in September
A nine-year-old girl lost her life in the tragic incident
A man has this afternoon (Monday) appeared before a Crown Court Judge charged with murdering a nine-year-old girl who was stabbed to death in a Lincolnshire market town.
Lilia Valutyte was found with a stab wound in Fountain Lane in Boston, Lincolnshire, on Thursday.
Lithuanian national Deividas Skebas, 22, was charged with her murder and and appeared before Judge Simon Hirst at Lincoln Crown Court this afternoon.
Skebas sat in a glass panelled dock wearing a grey tracksuit and black slip on shoes, flanked by two security officers.
During the seven minute hearing Skebas, who had dark stubble around his jaw, only nodded to confirm his name.
Christopher Donnellan QC, prosecuting, asked for the case to be adjourned for a plea and trial preparation hearing in September.
John McNally, defending Skebas, confirmed there was no bail application.
Judge Hirst adjourned the case for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on 19 September.
A provisional trial date will be fixed at that hearing.
Judge Hirst remanded Skebas into custody and told him: “You will next before the court on 19 September.
“I hope on that date I can give you a trial date.”