Can you help us find 83-year-old Doreen?
We are appealing for help to locate her after she was reported to us as missing this afternoon, Friday 19 August.
Doreen is from the Louth Road area of Grimsby and was last seen at approximately 2:30pm today.
She is described as approximately 5ft 3” tall with blonde hair. Doreen is thought to be wearing navy blue trousers with a blue cardigan, sandals and is also thought to be carrying a black bag.
If you have any information, please contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 252 of 19 August.