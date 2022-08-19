CCTV appeal: Man hospitalised in alleged Cleethorpes assault
Do you recognise the man in these images?
We would like to speak to him in connection with a reported assault at a venue on North Street, Cleethorpes, in the early hours of Sunday 24 July.
It was reported that a man assaulted another man, who was taken to hospital for treatment on his injuries.
Extensive enquiries have been ongoing, but if you are the man in the images, or if you know who he is, you can contact us on 101, quoting log 141 of 25 July.