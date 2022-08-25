CCTV uncovers two potential witnesses to Scunthorpe rape

Detectives investigating a reported rape would like to speak to two people they believe are witnesses and may have information.

At around 3:30am on Tuesday 23 August, it is reported that a woman was approached by a man near to woodland on Phoenix Parkway, Scunthorpe.

Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Dickinson said: “We have been following up several lines of enquiry, and from a review of CCTV in the area we have identified two people who we believe may have unknowingly seen the suspect.

“At around 3:35am, we can see a man riding a stand-up scooter. He is travelling south on Park Farm Road, away from Foxhills Industrial Estate, towards Phoenix Parkway.

“A few minutes later, at 3:44am, a man walks north on Park Farm Road, heading into the industrial estate from Phoenix Parkway.

“I would like to reiterate that we consider these men to be potential witnesses and would ask them to come forward to help us with our investigation into this dreadful incident.

“If either of these men are you, we would ask you to contact us to discuss what you may have seen – even if you think it’s probably irrelevant. You can contact us on 101 quoting log 89 of 23 August.

“I would again appeal for any information from anyone that might help us with our enquiries. If you believe you have witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area in recent days, then please do call to get in touch with us.”

If you have any information that may help with our enquiries, please call us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 89 of 23 August 2022.

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.