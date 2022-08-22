Council urges residents to sign up for warnings after Market Rasen flash floods

All you need to provide is a phone number or email address

Following on from last week’s flash flood in Market Rasen, the Council is urging all residents to sign up for flood warnings.

The free service is aimed at notifying residents and businesses that they are at risk of flooding.

Market Rasen’s Town Mayor and district councillor for West Lindsey District Council, Cllr Stephen Bunney was out and about helping residents affected by the floods in the town.

He said: “Seeing the flash foods in our home town was absolutely devastating. However, the community spirit of everyone coming together to help one and other made me truly proud to represent the ward.

“Although the flash flooding could not have been prevented, I cannot stress enough the importance of signing up for flood warnings. This way residents and businesses will be aware and will have more time to prepare.”

All you need to provide is:

the address you want flood warnings for

an email address

a way to contact you at any time of the day or night – you can choose to get a call, text or email

If you are about to be flooded, check the National Flood Forum or speak to a Floodline adviser to find out how to stay safe during a flood. The Council will inform you on where to get sandbags, alternatively can also get them from DIY or building supplies shops.

You can sign up to the alerts here: www.gov.uk/sign-up-for-flood-warnings and for more information on flooding please visit: www.gov.uk/browse/environment-countryside/flooding-extreme-weather