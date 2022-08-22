Imps suspend striker after betting charge by FA

Lincoln City striker Chris Maguire has been suspended by the League One club after an FA charge relating to betting.

Maguire, who has made three appearances in all competitions for the Imps so far this season, has been charged with misconduct under FA Rule E8.

The rule states that a participant shall not bet, either directly or indirectly, or instruct, permit, cause or enable any person to bet on the result, progress, conduct, or any other aspect of any football match, or any matter concerning football in the world.

The 33-year-old, who was an unused substitute in the 4-0 defeat at Peterborough at the weekend, has until August 30 to respond to the allegations.

Lincoln City said Maguire has been suspended by the club “without prejudice until further notice”.