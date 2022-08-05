Crews still tackling one thousand tyres and scrap vehicles on fire
Fourteen fire engines remain at the scene
Fourteen fire engines remain on scene after around one thousand tyres and scrap vehicles caught fire at a construction site not far from Gainsborough.
Two people who were staying on site were treated by the East Midlands Ambulance Service for smoke inhalation as crews tackled a fire on an industrial site in Ranskill, Nottinghamshire, not far from Gainsborough.
Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue said the fire caused a large black smoke plume to be visible from miles around and they were assisted by colleagues from Lincolnshire, Derbyshire and South Yorkshire.
In addition to the 14 fire engines on scene, there is also a water carrier, Command Support Vehicle, Welfare Unit, Aerial Ladder Platform (ALP) and High Volume Pump (HVP).
Area Manager Andy Macey, the incident commander, said: “Thank you to our partners in Derbyshire, Lincolnshire and South Yorkshire fire and rescue services for their support.
“We ask the public not to gather near the scene as they put themselves at risk and hinder us in our work.
“We are likely to be on scene for some time so we thank the public for their patience.”
Follow Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue’s latest updates on the incident here.