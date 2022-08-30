Cringe! Lincolnshire MP’s WiFi drops in interview about better broadband
“Matt Warman, talking about the progress of broadband, and the line collapses.”
Boston & Skegness MP Matt Warman suffered a rather unfortunate and ironic moment during a radio interview, as the digital minister’s connection dropped while supporting the government’s broadband policies.
Warman, MP for Boston & Skegness and Minister of State at the Department of Digital, Culture, Media & Sport, was in the middle of an interview with LBC’s Nick Ferrari on Tuesday when the irony kicked in.
Discussing the government’s role in broadband advancement in the UK, Mr Warman could be heard crackling due to a poor connection, before he dropped from the call before being able to answer Nick Ferrari’s final question.
The digital minister had spent the interview praising the initiatives of the government in promoting faster broadband speeds across the country, but it would seem Westminster’s WiFi is in need of some Levelling Up.
It is a moment of pure satire, not too dissimilar to something you’d find on BBC political comedy show The Thick of It, but alas it really happened, and the radio show host could not believe it.
Ferrari, a regular LBC broadcaster, quipped: “This is handy, as the broadband minister you can’t hear me. That is sensational, and the picture has frozen.
“So there you go, you’ve got the government banging on about however many billions of pounds it is for gigabit and he can’t take the question. You can’t hear me, but I’ll be polite – Matt Warman, talking about the progress of broadband, and the line collapses.”
The Lincolnite has contacted Matt Warman in relation to this.