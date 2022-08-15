Destination Lincolnshire Tourism Awards 2022: The finalists
Well done to the 2022 finalists
We are pleased to announce the finalists in the Destination Lincolnshire Tourism Awards 2022.
With double the number of entries from the 2020 awards, across 15 categories, the judges have been scoring submissions and selecting the finalists from across the county to recognise and celebrate.
None of this would be possible without our partners Lincoln College and Destination Lincolnshire, as well as our sponsors Duncan & Toplis, EV Camel, LNER, Heart of Lincs, Visit Lincolnshire, East Lindsey District Council, insight6, Visual Design & Print and Fizzco.
The next round of judging will be Mystery Shopping taking place between August 15 and September 23. Finalists can find more details on requirements on the Lincolnshire Tourism Awards website.
Katrina Burrill, Partnerships Manager at Stonebow Media, said: “The last two and a half years has been difficult for the whole tourism sector so to see the number of entries this year from such a large number of businesses and read their stories of how they overcame and adapted has been inspiring.
“Stonebow Media are proud to be hosting these awards to celebrate all our finalists successes. The awards showcase the fantastic landscape Lincolnshire has to offer locals and visitors alike.”
Charlotte Goy, Chief Executive of Destination Lincolnshire, said: “A huge, heartfelt congratulations to all the amazing businesses that have made the shortlist of this year’s Destination Lincolnshire Tourism Awards.
“Finally seeing who has been selected by the independent board of judges really hits home just how phenomenal our visitor offering is and how connected it is to the national picture. It’s great to see some familiar faces in there, as well as some businesses that have never before applied to the awards too.
“This year’s judges really had their work cut out for them too, with double the number of entries in comparison to the last Tourism Awards held in 2020. It really goes to show how much passion, dedication and resilience lies in our visitor economy businesses – working on the frontline of post-pandemic recovery and absolutely smashing it, despite the tough times that continue to present themselves.
“The heroic strength that our community of businesses has within the county is something that deserves to proudly be celebrated – and will be – at the October awards ceremony. The next round of judging through mystery shoppers, really will provide all shortlisted businesses priceless feedback – whether they are announced as winners on the night or not. We can’t wait to celebrate with you.”
Finalists can book tickets to the awards on the Destination Lincolnshire Tourism Awards website
The 2022 finalists are:
Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism
– Sponsored by Visit Lincolnshire
- Ebb & Flo Living
- International Bomber Command Centre
- Skegness Aquarium
- The Lincoln Tea & Coffee Company
- Uncle Henry’s
Experience of the Year
– Sponsored by LNER
- Ebb & Flo Living
- Go Ape Normanby Hall
- Rand Farm Park
- Skegness Aquarium Dive and Snorkelling Centre
- The Collection Museum
Hotel of the Year
– Sponsored by Destination Lincolnshire
- The Petwood Hotel
- The Quayside Hotel & Bar
- William Cecil
New Tourism Business Award
– Sponsored by Lincoln College
- Lincolnshire Coastal Cottages
- Play Avenue
- Treetop Hideaways
- Virtually Golf
- Walcot Hall Staycations
Pub of the Year
– Sponsored by Heart of Lincs
- Iron Horse Ranch House
- The Cross Keys Stow
- The Pig & Whistle at Healing Manor Hotel
- The Six Bells
- The Strait and Narrow
Resilience and Innovation Award
– Sponsored by Visit Lincolnshire
- Healing Manor Hotel
- Hemswell Antique Centres
- Laceby Manor
- Skegness Aquarium
- Uncle Henry’s Farm Shop
Self Catering Accommodation of the Year
– Sponsored by East Lindsey District Council
- Grange Farm Park
- Home Farm Park
- Lincoln Holiday Retreat
- The Grange – East Barkwith
- The Old Granary
Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year
– Sponsored by Destination Lincolnshire
- Bainland Lodge Retreats
- Grange Farm Park
- Hanworth Country Park
- Holivans Caravan Park
- Laceby Manor
B&B and Guest House of the Year
– Sponsored by insight6
- Allington Manor
- Bridleway Bed and Breakfast
- Clarke’s Farm
- The Grange – East Barkwith
- The Old Kings Head
Taste of England (Taste Lincolnshire)
– Sponsored by Destination Lincolnshire
- by Darren Rogan
- International Bomber Command Centre – Hub Café
- The Cross Keys Inn
- The Lincoln Tea & Coffee Company Limited
- The Pig & Whistle at Healing Manor Hotel
Small Visitor Attraction
– Sponsored by Lincoln College
- Bransby Horses
- Play Avenue
- Uncle Henry’s Farm Shop
- We’ll Meet Again WW2 Homefront Museum
- Wolds Wildlife Park
Large Visitor Attraction
– Sponsored by Destination Lincolnshire
- International Bomber Command Centre
- Lincoln Castle
- Normanby Hall Country Park & Golf Club
- Skegness Natureland Seal Sanctuary
- Woodside Wildlife Park
Customer Service Excellence Award
– Sponsored by Lincoln College
- Lincoln Castle
- Rand Farm Park
- Skegness Aquarium
- The Lincoln Tea & Coffee Company
- Walcott Hall
Marketing Campaign
– Sponsored by LNER
- Lincoln Holiday Retreat
- Play Avenue
- Teen Spirit Limited
- The Lincoln Tea & Coffee Company
Arts, Culture and Heritage
– Sponsored by Duncan & Toplis
- Lincoln Free Walking Tour
- New Theatre Royal Lincoln
- NTKO Art Gallery
- St Botolphs Church
- Trinity Arts Centre
The winners will be crowned at the evening awards ceremony on October 21 at The Engine Shed in Lincoln.
Finalists can book tickets for the awards ceremony on the Destination Lincolnshire Tourism Awards website.