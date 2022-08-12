Drummond Road in Skegness to remain closed over the weekend

We are appealing for people who may have witnessed an altercation between a man and two members of the public to come forward to help us with our enquiries.

Officers were called to reports that an unknown individual had threatened a man in his 30s in the alleyway between College Street and Cambridge Street in Grantham.

The individual is then reported to have twice punched another member of the public, a man in his 40s, at the same location, before then punching the man he had the first altercation with in Newton Street. The man in his 30s did not sustain any injuries, and the man in his 40s who sustained a small circular cut to the face.

The incidents happened at around 8.15pm on 13 July, and after following a number of lines of enquiry, we now hope a public appeal may help us locate further witnesses we have not yet spoken with.

We believe that people nearby may have captured this incident on their mobile phones, and we would be keen to view that footage. Any piece of footage or information can help with our investigation.

The suspect and the victims are not believed to be known to each other.

Following a swift response by officers, a 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection with this incident within 20 minutes of the report.

He was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and has been released on police bail while we continue our enquiries.

If you can help us with footage or further information, there are a number of ways to get in touch: