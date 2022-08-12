Drummond Road in Skegness to remain closed over the weekend
The sinkhole will be investigated on August 15
Drummond Road (at the junction with Lumley Road) in Skegness will remain closed over the weekend.
The route between Lumley Road and Sandbeck Avenue has been closed due to a sinkhole that has appeared.
Investigation works will begin on Monday 15 August. During the investigations, the road will remain closed with a diversion in place via Beresford Avenue.
Once the cause of the issue is known, a works programme will be decided upon. We will issue details of this as soon as is possible.
Please note that the diversion route is not expected to have an impact on the Skegness Festival, taking place on Sunday 14 August.
