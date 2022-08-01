Eco-friendly farm shop plans resubmitted for A57 junction

Plans for an eco-friendly farm shop, cafe and charging station off the A57 have been resubmitted to West Lindsey District Council.

Furrowland Holdings originally applied to the authority for a carbon-friendly replacement for the last small “local” shop in Newton on Trent in December, 2021.

However, they later withdrew the application in February 2022 in order to provide additional information, and take into consideration comments and concerns made by the planning department.

As a result, the plans have seen several amendments including a change of location of the building to mitigate flood concerns, including a single point of access from the A57, reducing the size of the project and changing the visual design of the building to “be more reflective of the agricultural buildings in the area”.

Documents before the council say a bypass in the 1980s “resulted in the gradual closure of most the shops and the village pub”.

The owners of the current shop are planning to retire and intend to convert their own business into living accommodation – resulting in a loss of the shop and post office services.

Furrowland’s application said it will provide a local farm shop, post office services, a café/restaurant, play areas and pods for remote working.

A 74-space car park will include fast, high power vehicle charging.

It includes insulation, a large array of solar panels on the roof to supply electricity, the use of ground/air source heating technology and the use of recycled materials for construction.

“At a time when a move towards zero carbon is high on the international agenda, this proposal seeks to provide facilities that will help the district move towards this,” said the documents.

“The proposals provide a facility where several independent businesses could operate on a mutually-supportive basis and its location would make those businesses readily available to a much broader customer base.

“It would therefore result in a resource that would help local businesses to succeed in a low-carbon building, and reinstates facilities that the local community has lost over the years, thereby adding to the vibrancy and sustainability of the settlement.””