New lodges park eyes Woodall Spa disused quarry site

The disused quarry could become a peaceful retreat

A high-quality leisure park could be coming to East Lindsey.

Plans have been submitted for a park which would include 88 lodges near Woodhall Spa.

The proposed site is currently a quarry, and hasn’t been used for 40 years.

It is located at the junction of Kirkby Lane and Wellskye Lane in Kirkby on Bain, close to an existing Caravan Club site.

The application says that the quarry’s geography means that it will be well concealed and won’t disturb local residents.

Plans say that the aim is to “develop a quality leisure park whilst showing respect for the distinctive rural character of the landscape and protecting the local biodiversity.”

It adds: “There are to be a total of 88 high quality lodges and a reception building in addition to an improved vehicle access and internal roads.”

Artists’ impressions of the site show lodges built around two ponds in a wooden area, with an access road created off Kirkby Way.

A shuttle bus service will be provided to allow residents to travel to Woodhall Spa.

The scheme will create at least two full-time jobs.

Plans have been submitted to East Lindsey District Council, and are open for comments from the public.