First Lincolnshire India Day celebrates culture, art and food this September

Big names in Indian music and culture are set to attend an independence festival for the first time at the Engine Shed in Lincoln next month.

The free-to-attend, one-day fair, known as ‘Mela’, is in honour of the 75th Independence Year for India, and will showcase different aspects of Indian culture, arts, religion, food and games on Saturday 24 September from 1pm to 9 pm.

Visitors of all ages will be enthralled by the music of King G Mall and his ‘Dhol Blasters’ – King G was the last person to carry the Queen’s Baton in Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games earlier this year.

Also in attendance will be Rambir Kaur who creates decorative floor art called ‘rangoli’.

Bollywood dancing and bhangra, workshops in mindfulness, yoga and rangoli will be featured, as well as classical Indian dance and music classes.

Attendees will also be able to try on Indian clothing and there will be a fashion parade amongst the festivities, with the stage open for anyone to show off their new-found style or to simply dance to the music.

The organisers’ ethos is to bring scattered Indian communities across the county together. They go by the name Indian Cultural Organisation of Lincolnshire (ICOL) and are making an essential plea to businesses and companies to contribute to their cause, as the event is run entirely by sponsorships and donations.

Nearly 500 to 1,000 people of Indian origin are expected to attend the event, which is open to all.

Although the Indian community in Lincolnshire is smaller compared to that of Greater London and similar bigger cities, the organisers want to shine a light on the impact created by Indians in medicine, science and engineering.

A key mission of the event is to raise money for charities including the PM National Relief Fund India (which supports educational causes), Ukrainian Refugee Appeals, Student Union Trusts, Indian Student Support in University and the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust, to support the mental health and well-being of staff affected by COVID.

The Indian Consulate of Birmingham will be inaugurating the event, and the organisers hope to hold the event annually in years to come.

In addition, across the week of September 12-16, hospitals in Lincoln, Boston and Grantham shall host Indian-themed activities which will be supported by the ULHT.