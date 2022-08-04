New Environmental Crime patrol in East Lindsey to tackle litter and dog fouling

Environmental Crime enforcement officers will soon be taking to the streets in East Lindsey.

The team will be walking around the district’s tourist centres, towns and villages in a bid to enforce and educate people on such things as deliberately dropping litter and those who fail to pick up after their dog or fail to be able to provide the means to pick up after their dog.

The officers will begin patrolling areas of East Lindsey later this month and will be issuing £150 fixed penalty notices to those who are caught breaking the rules.

Anyone who does not discharge their liability by paying the fine will face prosecution in court.

As well as dog fouling and litter, the team have also been given the powers to deal with other environmental crime such as fly-tipping and graffiti.

Some of their work will be carried out using information passed to us by members of the public and local councillors.

It is hoped that the environmental crime enforcement officers will deter irresponsible behaviour and encourage people to dispose of their rubbish more responsibly and keep East Lindsey at its best for residents and visitors.

Councillor Martin Foster, Portfolio Holder for Operational Services at East Lindsey District Council said: “Littering and dog fouling are two of the most regular complaints we receive and people have had enough of these deliberate acts which are carried out with no thought for other people.

“It is down to us all to care for where we live and to help make our communities the best they can be.

“Bringing more enforcement to East Lindsey will help tackle these problems which blight communities and the officers will do everything in their power to educate people, stop these deliberate acts and help make the streets of East Lindsey much cleaner.”