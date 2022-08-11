Fundraiser for Spalding residents after house is destroyed in fire
So far £105 has been raised of a £1,000 target
A Spalding woman has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for an occupant and neighbours of a house that burned down after a bonfire got out of control.
Marcela Sands has raised £105 of a £1,000 target for the survivors of the blaze on Gedney Drove End in Spalding.
Marcela says families have “have lost everything and others have had their houses badly damaged” and wishes to do something to help them through this difficult time.
Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue said nobody was injured in the blaze and the cause has not been determined yet.
Occupant Stephen Howe, who had been in the ground floor bedroom when the fire started, told the BBC that it is believed a hedge was set alight which then spread to neighbouring homes.
Fire officers, however, say there must have been material such as bubble wrap in a bonfire or controlled burn near his house, which popped, sending sparks into the air, which the wind immediately took into the hedge.
Once the hedge ignited there was no stopping the blaze. The investigation continues.